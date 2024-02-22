Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.

Emergency responders closed off a section of Ferndale Avenue in south London for a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire, and EMS were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Fire officials said work was being done on the outside edge of a home when a natural gas line was hit.

When fire crews arrived to the location, they discovered an elevated level of gas inside the home and moved to evacuate two homes to the east and two homes to the west.

London Police Service closed both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Ferndale Avenue between Westwinds Drive and Golfview Road.

Enbridge crews were called in shut off the gas supply and repair the line.

The London Fire Department reported that their crews cleared the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Crews from Enbridge gas were on scene to repair the broken gas line on Ferndale Avenue on Feb. 22, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)