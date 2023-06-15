Gas leak forces partial evacuation of south London street

Ten homes were evacuated following a natural gas leak in a residential neighbourhood in south London.

Multiple London Fire Department engines arrived on Chiddington Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

London Fire Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said a meter ruptured below a shutoff valve. The meter is on the outside of a home located in the 500 block.

Enbridge Gas was called to the scene while firefighters measured the air and wind direction for safety.

The "all clear" was given shortly after 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

A natural gas leak in south London, Ont. on June 15, 2023, caused the evacuation of 10 homes. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)