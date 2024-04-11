'Futuristic' convenience store now open in London
London is home to a new self-service convenience store. There's no one cashing customers out — it's all done with a smart-phone.
"I've never experienced something like this. It's so cool and futuristic," said customer Katrina Younes
It's called Aisle 24 and you can get everything from your milk and eggs, to laundry detergent, with one unique feature
Western University graduate Ganesh Tadikonda says he decided to franchise the first Aisle 24 in London because there was nothing like it here, and the model has been successful elsewhere.
“This is a like an unmanned store, in the sense that it's an unattended market… I have spoken to other franchise owners, the convenience about having this franchise is the technology is already developed,” said Tadikonda.
Aisle 24 Market was originally co- founded in 2016 by John Douang.
“Our whole goal around the business was to save people time, and also save the owners and the operators time, because I saw how many hours a week my parents had to work,” said Douang
His parents owned and operated a convince store for 12 years and he worked in I.T -- Aisle 24 is a blend of those two lived experiences.
"I stumbled upon an article about future technologies - vending technologies and it was like a lightbulb went off," said Douang.
That lightbulb moment has led to 29 stores across Canada, with 70,000 members.
Customers get into the store with the Aisle 24 app on their smartphone that unlocks the door.
They grab the items they need, then go to a self-checkout kiosk to pay for their groceries.
When it comes to security, the company relies on high-tech A.I based cameras
"It will track every movement of the customer, how many items are picked, how many items are brought to the self checkout POS [point of sale], and how many items are scanned," Douang added.
The stores are accessible 24/7 anytime of the year and is located at 1325 Riverbend Rd Unit-190 in London.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of Ford SUVs recalled in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
How do Canadians feel about federal government spending? A new survey digs into it
Most Canadians say they feel the federal government is overspending, according to a new survey, but increased funding in some policy areas remains popular.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Ontario couple missed 2 days of their week-long vacation due to a flight delay and cancellation. Here's why they were denied compensation
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
Why one country spent a small fortune to kill a single, elusive, furry predator
New Zealand spent about US$300,000 to eradicate a single male stoat from its Chalky Island wildlife sanctuary, raising eyebrows on social media over the high cost.
Vietnam sentences real estate tycoon to death in its largest ever fraud case
Real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was sentenced Thursday to death by a court in Ho Chi Minh city in southern Vietnam in the country's largest financial fraud case ever, state media Thanh Nien said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Rainfall in Waterloo Wellington prompts special weather statement, message from GRCA
The Grand River Conservation Authority and Environment Canada have both put out messages as heavy rainfall hits Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Magic mushroom stores raided in Kitchener and Cambridge, two arrested
Waterloo regional police have raided two magic mushroom stores and made two arrests.
Windsor
-
Chatham man charged after flicking marijuana cigarette at woman
A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.
-
Public consultation approaching for Jackson Park Bandshell
The City of Windsor will host a public information session to get feedback on what to do with the Jackson Park Bandshell. On April 25, people will have the opportunity to provide input and share their vision for the bandshell's future.
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
Significant rainfall is expected throughout the region on Thursday through Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts in parts of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent could be between 30 to 55mm.
Barrie
-
Unexpected guest makes brief appearance live on air with KC Colby
Viewers were treated to an unexpected guest during CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby's weather segment on Wednesday.
-
Brazen restaurant robber busted by police
A man wearing a disguise robbed a Collingwood restaurant Wednesday night.
-
Northern Ontario
-
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
-
North Bay police arrest man after armed Cassells Street standoff
There were some tense moments in North Bay on Wednesday when police were called to a Cassells Street apartment building about a man with a gun.
-
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
-
NEW TODAY
NEW TODAY Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
-
OC Transpo misses ridership targets in first 2 months of 2024
OC Transpo ridership was up in the first two months of 2024 compared to the year before, but the transit service continues to miss its ridership targets.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple missed 2 days of their week-long vacation due to a flight delay and cancellation. Here's why they were denied compensation
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
-
One person dead, two others seriously injured after triple shooting in downtown Toronto
One person is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Fashion District downtown.
-
Video captures swan mates reuniting in 'magical romance' at Toronto park
The 'magical romance' of swan mates reuniting in a Scarborough park after just a few days apart was captured in a heartfelt video last week.
Montreal
-
Police searching across Greater Montreal after alleged gang member killed
Police officers are conducting numerous searches in the Greater Montreal area in relation to the death a man believed to be involved with gangs.
-
Use screen time pointedly to educate kids about diverse cultures, different families, says Montreal organization
In the era of debate over whether screen time is bad for children, one Montreal organization is actually encouraging them to watch more films.
-
Wet weather on tap for Montreal for the next few days
Get ready to keep your rain gear handy for the next few days. Thursday morning will begin with increasing cloudiness and into the afternoon intermittent rain is expected, totalling approximately 15 millimetres.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
-
Fire at empty home in Halfway Cove suspicious: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a fire in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County last week has been deemed suspicious.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Garbage buildup at encampments create challenges for Winnipeg: report
A Winnipeg city councillor is pushing for the garbage piling up at homeless camps to be cleared, but a report notes weekly garbage pickup could cost the city $4 million a year.
Calgary
-
Man sent to hospital with serious burns following apartment fire
One person is in hospital after a fire in a four-storey apartment building forced dozens of residents to out of their homes Wednesday night.
-
Chiniki First Nation buys majority stake in Symons Valley Ranch
A recent $10 million investment into Symons Valley Ranch gives Chiniki First Nation majority ownership of the historic 12.4-hectare site located in northwest Calgary.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
Edmonton
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Hyman, Draisaitl lead Oilers to 5-1 win over Golden Knights without McDavid
Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday night despite the absence of star forward Connor McDavid.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny mornings, afternoon clouds and a warming trend kicks in
Temperatures slipped just below 0 C in the Edmonton area early this morning as the skies cleared and the wind eased overnight.
Vancouver
-
Studies on B.C. safer supply emerge, finding different answers to different questions
Peer-reviewed research is emerging about the possible impacts of British Columbia's safer supply program, which provides prescription alternatives to toxic illicit drugs, with two studies in international medical journals casting the strategy in a different light.
-
B.C. supportive housing worker says staff have been hospitalized due to toxic drug fumes
A whistleblower who is a mental health and addictions worker for the Victoria Cool Aid Society says she has been hospitalized after being exposed to toxic drug fumes while at work.
-
Surrey Police Service chief 'excited' to move transition forward
The chief of the Surrey Police Service says he's 'excited' to take over policing in the city. The date for that change is expected to be announced soon.