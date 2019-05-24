

CTV London





The province will provide funding for a mental health worker and a post-court transitional case manager in St. Thomas.

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek was among those in town for the announcement.

“Our local police and mental health advocates have told me they need continued support for their mobile crisis intervention team,” he said in a statement. “We are answering their calls and recognize the valuable service these teams provide."

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Elgin will receive $70,575 for each position, both of which are designed to help those dealing with mental health issues.

There had been concern that there would be no funding to keep on the mental health worker who has been helping St. Thomas police deal with individuals in crisis by de-escalating situations and helping them find mental health supports.

The post-court case manager is expected to help those released on bail, found not guilty or released without detention find mental health services and supportive housing.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the funding is part of $3.8 billion over 10 years designated for "a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions strategy."