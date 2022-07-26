Fugitive Slave Chapel granted heritage alteration permit

London’s planning committee has given its blessing to relocate the historic Fugitive Slave Chapel

The 174-year-old chapel has sat vacant since it was moved to this property in Soho eight years ago.

According to the city heritage planner, moving the building to Fanshawe Pioneer Village is the best approach to conservation.

A $300,000 fundraising campaign is underway to move and restore the building.

Monday night, the committee unanimously recommended that a heritage alteration permit be granted.