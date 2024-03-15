From the screens to the streets: Local Facebook group moving messaging offline

A local Facebook group is taking their message of the screens and onto the sidewalks.

Several members of the Being Neighbourly Wortley/Old South Facebook group will be writing and drawing chalk messages of love and acceptance on the sidewalks outside the Landon Branch Library at 167 Wortley Rd. on Saturday.

The move is in response to hateful anti-2SLGBTQIA+ graffiti left on March 5.

“There is no room for hate in our neighbourhood. Diversity is our strength. We must always stand up against hate and speak out against bigotry,” said Facebook group admin Deanna Ronson.

The group also said residents of Wortley are encouraged to draw/write chalk messages of love outside of their own homeson Saturday, to let the 2SLGBTQIA+ community know that they are loved and welcome in the Village.