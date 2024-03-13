Who’s behind spree of hateful graffiti in London? A backwards letter may reveal identity
An east London, Ont. neighbourhood is being targeted with hateful graffiti.
All day on Tuesday, Londoners crossing the Vauxhall Bridge on Egerton Street were exposed to hateful graffiti targeting the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
“It must be done during the night because I wake up and take the kids for a walk, and it’s just written everywhere-- even outside my daughters' school!” said Amber Biggs after crossing the bridge with her family.
On Monday evening, messages were written in large letters along the entire length of the cement parapets on both sides of the bridge.
“I know the police have an ongoing investigation,” Coun. Hadleigh McAlister told CTV News.
McAlister has received several reports about anti-2SLGBTQ+ graffiti in recent weeks, primarily in the neighbourhood south of Hamilton Road near Egerton Street.
A backwards ‘Q,’ seen on March 12, 2024, may link several acts of hateful graffiti, including anti-2SLGBTQ+ graffiti on Vauxhall Bridge. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
“People are against these messages, they want everyone to feel welcome. I know the library is really trying to highlight that message,” he added.
In early March, The Crouch Branch Library was defaced with hateful messages written in chalk.
Photographs supplied to CTV News show the same messages written on sidewalks and signs outside Lester B. Pearson School on Trafalgar Street.
There are several indications that the graffiti is the work of the same person or group.
In addition to the close proximity of the incidents, the vandal has repeatedly written the capital letter 'Q' backwards.
McAlister suggests the hateful graffiti is having the opposite effect of its intent. In fact, the community is rallying in support of pride and diversity.
“In the past, the library has hosted drag story time, and we want these places to be safe and welcoming for everyone, and with pride month coming up we really want to hammer home that message,” he said.
Londoners can report graffiti (on municipal property) for clean up on the City of London website.
