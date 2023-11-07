Freezing rain warning and special weather statements in effect

A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of midwestern Ontario and areas of southwestern Ontario are under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for Grey and southern Bruce counties, northern Perth, northern Huron, and northern Wellington county.

The statement covers London-Middlesex and Oxford-Brant.

A low-pressure system is developing along a stalled front south of the Great Lakes. The low is moving into the area Wednesday and freezing rain is expected in midwestern Ontario starting Wednesday afternoon.

There is the potential for 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up on some surfaces.

Here's a look at London's upcoming forecast

Wednesday: Rain showers. Ice pellets early this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain early this afternoon. High plus 5.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and after midnight. Temperature rising to 9 by morning.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 8.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 6.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.