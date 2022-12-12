Free public skating resumes at Victoria Park

If the colder weather has you eager to lace up your skates and hit the ice, the skating rink at London, Ont.’s Victoria Park may just be the place to do it.

As of Monday, free public skating has resumed at Victoria Park.

The rink in front of the Kiwanis Memorial Bandshelll is open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. weather permitting.

The concession stand operates from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skates are also available to rent from the concession stand for $7 per person.

Public washrooms are open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., and located at the Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell throughout the winter season.

Meanwhile, the rink at Covent Garden Market is set to open early January.

The opening of the Victoria Park skating rink follows the annual “Lighting of the Lights” event in Victoria Park on Dec. 1 that officially kicked off the holiday season in the Forest City.