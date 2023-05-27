Free parking to now cost $200 per month as Webster St. apartment ‘renoviction’ saga continues

There is a new chapter in the “renoviction” saga at Webster Street apartments in London, Ont.

The landlord is increasing their parking rate.

“Right now, parking is included with your rent,” said Mary Karlinski, a tenant at 1270 Webster St. “They're suggesting you get assigned parking and we'll pay $200 a month to park your where you live. If you want to go underground, it’s $300 a month, which is 10 times more than what it was to park underground".

Karlinski and others at 1270 and 1280 Webster St. received the notice Friday, May 26, 2023.

She said it states she did not register her vehicle with the office, and she is not permitted a spot with her lease agreement. She has until the end of the month to pay the new fees, or be tagged and/or towed.

CTV News reached out to the number listed on the parking letter handed to tenants. A man did answer the phone saying “Webster Apartments”, but told CTV “no one would be available to speak about the parking increase until Monday.”

A letter was sent to tenants at 1270 and 1280 Webster St. apartments in London, Ont. stating they will now have to pay either $200 or $300 per month to park at the building (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

The notice arrived on the same day that Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and London MPPs held a rally at the apartment complex, looking to stop renovictions.

“There is nothing stopping Prime Minster [Justin] Trudeau from putting this in right now,” said Singh. “The acquisition fund would support buildings like this remaining in public hands, or remaining in municipality hands or in a not-for-profit organization that wants to keep the rents low or even lower than further, that's something we can do right away. We'll be putting pressure on that to happen.”

ACORN London – a group who advocates for low-income tenants - said this parking notice is just another common tactic in renovictions to make staying more challenging for tenants.

‘They are being bullies,” said tenant Julie Gallagher. “They are harassing us, constantly sending us white letters to our door. Every time you open the door there is a letter. Park here, remove your car, it’s craziness.”

Tenants currently pay $240 per year to park underground at Webster Street apartments in London, Ont. A letter said it will soon cost $300 per month (Brent Lale/CTV News London

Karlinski said this latest notice is giving her anxiety. She hopes someone in government provides aid.

“Well they're [government officials] trying to find affordable housing,” said Karlinski. “Well, let's have people that have affordable housing, why add them to the mix? They're going to be looking for affordable housing which they already had.”