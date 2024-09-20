LONDON
Four teens rob north London store, assault employee

Four teenaged boys are facing charges after a robbery in north London on Wednesday evening.

Police say just before 7:00 p.m. four teens entered a business in the 1000 block of Adelaide Street North.

According to police they stole from the business and assaulted an employee, before fleeing on foot.

Police say that before they arrived on the scene, two of the boys returned and assaulted the same employee with property from the store. Officers arrested the suspects a short distance away.

Two 14 year olds and a 16 year old are charged with robbery, and a 17 year old is charged with assault with a weapon.

All four are scheduled to appear in court on November 4.

