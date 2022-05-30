Four London men travel on risky mission inside Ukraine
Four men from London, Ont. ranging from 34 to 58 years of age, say it’s their hearts that are behind a mission to war-torn Ukraine.
“There is nothing macho about this. We are aware of the risk,” states Scott McCallum, one of the four men in the group. The others are Rafael Schubert, Peter Kwiatkowski and Steve Long.
Each of the men has a military and policing background. But they make it clear their mission to Ukraine is to gather information on improving aid shipments, both to the general population and emergency services.
“This is purely humanitarian,” said Schubert.
Working in conjunction with the London Ukrainian Centre, the group contacted aid agencies inside Ukraine. Their mission has been in the planning stages for several weeks.
While in the country, the group intended to track aid shipments containing goods donated by Londoners.
They also hoped to learn firsthand, what else is needed
“When we went through the planning phase, we decided, you know what, we need to be there on the ground,” said Schubert.
The group delivered donated survival supplies, provided by local employees of police, fire and hospital agencies.
A significant portion comes from St. John Ambulance.
“We have just over 20 suitcases plus all the other gear that we are bringing," Schubert explained.
Rafael Schubert, Peter Kwiatkowski, Steve Long and Scott McCallum load one of 20 suitcases full of donated medical and emergency responders supplies for Ukraine. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)He said the men, none of whom are Ukrainian, know heading into a country under attack is a risk.
“We’re going to take threat assessments every day,” Schubert said, with McCallum adding, “You weigh the risks and you make a decision.”
Still, the risk weighs on the families of the men.
“I worry that my husband could get injured,” said Tamara Schubert, who also expressed pride in her husband’s willingness to help.
Kelly Daniels, the partner of Scott McCallum, has an added reason to feel the same.
“I’m third-generation Ukrainian. He’s also doing it for me. There was no question in his mind that he needed to help,” said Daniels.
And as they prepared to depart, McCallum says the men remain firm in their determination to do just that.
“I’m glad what I’m doing, and I’m very glad to be a part of this,” said McCallum.
Part two on the group’s mission to Ukraine will be posted on the CTV News London website on Wednesday.
You can also watch the exclusive two-part series on Tuesday and Wednesday on CTV News at 6.
EDITORS NOTE: For the security of the group CTV News London agreed not to share this story until the men began to return from Ukraine.
