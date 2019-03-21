

CTV London





Four people are charged in relation to a jewellery store robbery in London’s west end.

The London Police Service reports on Tuesday at 6:25 p.m. two men wearing masks entered a jewelry store at 760 Hyde Park Road.

The employees were told to get on the floor while the two suspects smashed display cases with a sledge hammer, grabbed what was inside and took off in a waiting vehicle.

Officers were able to arrive within minutes and followed a vehicle to a location on River Road in the Oneida First Nation.

Four men were arrested with the assistance of OPP, Oneida Nation of the Thames Police Department and Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service.

All four are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to the Crime Code of Canada.

The accused are to London men, ages 30 and 34, as well as a 25-year-old and 29-year-old, each of no fixed address.