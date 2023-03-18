Former psychiatric hospital in London's east end goes up in flames

The former psychiatric hospital in London's east end went up in flames around 6pm, Saturday evening.

A massive fire caused heavy smoke as crews were seen hosing down the exterior of the building while fire severely damaged the structure of the property.

London Fire Department tweeted they were working on a fire at the former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dundas.

Officials say the roof of the building caved in. They have requested an excavator to help safely pull apart the remaining burning materials.

Investigators have been called in to look into the cause of the fire.

The over 100 year old historic hospital closed in 2014.