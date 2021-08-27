Former London Knight and NHLer Brandon Prust stepping away from social media

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Just days after a Twitter exchange prompted significant backlash, Brandon Prust has issued an apology to the woman involved, and says he will be taking a break from social media.

The statement reads in part, "I do not condone or encourage violence against women. I deeply respect women. I also will be working to better understand public health measures."

Prust, who was a Memorial Cup champion with the Knights in 2005 and spent 10 years with the NHL, had tweeted "I hope they force u into the sex trade," in an exchange with a woman over government regulation.

The woman, Elizabeth MacAulay, told CTV News London on Wednesday that she was shocked and surprised by the comment.

Prust quickly apologized, but has now issued a more fulsome statement on his plan to take a break from social media and an access "literacy and sensitivity training."

The statement continued, "Thank you to everyone who has played a role in opening my eyes to the journey I need to embark on to be a better community member."

Prust is well-known for his charity work, including raising money for London, Ont.'s Children's Health Foundation.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell