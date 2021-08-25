Former London, Ont., hockey star and NHL player Brandon Prust in trouble over 'force you into the sex trade' tweet
A former London Knight and one time NHL star has raised the ire of a London, Ont., women’s agency, among others, after a Twitter exchange in which he compared COVID-19 vaccination mandates to the sex trade, and insulted a female Twitter user with what many deemed to be an inappropriate and sexist comment.
Brandon Prust replied to a woman on Twitter, writing "hope they force u into the sex trade."
It began with a tweet Monday by Prust in which he said, "I’m going to be on the road tomorrow driving. If I see anyone else on the road I will lose it."
To that, Twitter user Elizabeth MacAulay replied "thanks in advance for driving safe."
Prust then shot back, "So that means they can force me to do anything they want? I hope they force u into the sex trade so you can finally get laid u sheep... I paid more taxes for these roads than you could ever dream of money in ur account. U deserve to stay in your basement. I don’t."
The comment and its tone did not sit well with the newly appointed executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre. "To suggest that a woman be forced into the sex trade to, quote, ‘finally get laid,’ is a repulsive comment," said Jennifer Dunn.
She said the comment displays a lack of understanding of the sex trade and human rights, especially from someone who is looked upon by many as a role model.
"Here’s another example of why more education is needed, specifically for men in positions of power, such as hockey. Women have a human right to live free from violence. So clearly Brandon Prust has no understanding of either sexualized violence or its impact on women and girls."
Prust would later tweet that his "tweet was blown out of context. Basically saying the government shouldn’t be able to force anyone to do anything. It would be like forcing someone into the sex trade."
Following a barrage of criticism, along with some tweets appearing to support Prust, the former hockey star offered an apology.
"I would like to apologize to the lady I replied to. She deleted her tweet so can’t find her. My intention was not to offend anyone, it was a bad joke. I apologize for my bad choice of words. I don’t hope the government forces anyone into the sex trade!"
The lady in question, Elizabeth MacAulay, appeared taken aback by the whole exchange. In a Twitter thread she wrote, "I was shocked to see such a disturbing response." She went on to say "I’m not sure what drove his thinking in that crude tweet but I hope he gets the time to reflect on his comments."
MacAulay said she’s "sorry" to sex trafficking victims, and said she’d prefer to "make a positive out of a really bad tweet" by making a donation to a group that supports victims of sex trafficking. "I’m going to make a donation to The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. This is not a matter to joke about. Here’s a link to learn about signs of human trafficking - canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca/signs-of-human……"
Prust was a Memorial Cup Champion with the London Knights in 2005, then played in the NHL for 10 years. He is well known for his charity work, including raising money for the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
Prust declined an interview request with CTV News, London, referring to his apology on Twitter.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Will there be another pandemic? Experts say yes—the question is only when
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport Thursday, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. At least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded, Russian officials said.
UPDATED | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
Canada's military mission at Kabul airport ended Thursday morning with the majority of its personnel departing, but some Canadians and their families remain trapped in Afghanistan, government officials said Thursday.
NEW | 'A very difficult day': Trudeau addresses end of Canadian military mission in Kabul
As Canada ceases its evacuations of Afghan and Canadian nationals fleeing Afghanistan, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says it's 'a very difficult day' but the work there isn't done.
What is ISIS-K? A look at the Afghan-based terrorist group that threatens both Taliban and U.S. forces
As U.S. and NATO forces continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, ISIS-K, is posing a new threat to civilian evacuation efforts in Kabul.
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.
Nine lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit
Nine lawyers allied with former U.S. president Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results in favour of Joe Biden.
Green Leader Paul points out threats targeting her online, calls for accountability
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul says she has been receiving threats online from people saying they will show up to disrupt her campaign events.
Liberals will hike supplementary pensions for low-income seniors, Trudeau says
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is courting the votes of Canada's oldest citizens -- those most likely to actually cast a ballot -- with a promise to increase federal aid to lower-income seniors.
Alberta experiencing pandemic spikes in excessive drinking, patients with liver damage
Researchers at the University of Calgary have found that liver disease-related hospitalization rates in Alberta nearly doubled during the pandemic as Albertans consume more booze.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 case for second straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
Ontario health units prepared to create their own vaccine certificate: Eastern Ontario top doctor
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, says the medical officers of health agreed on Wednesday to create their own proof of vaccination certificate in each jurisdiction
-
OPP send out warning after fight involving motorcycle gang members in Arthur
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after a large fight at a business in the community of Arthur left multiple people with injuries.
Windsor
-
Police make arrest in homicide investigation of Windsor woman in Fort Erie
Niagara police have made an arrest in a double-homicide investigation involving the death of a Windsor woman who was killed at a party in Fort Erie.
-
City to use trees to help with flooding from storm events
Windsor is going to plant two trees, with a built-in 'cage' to trap stormwater as part of a $4 million infrastructure investment.
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 91 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Barrie
-
OPP busts large cannabis grow op in Dufferin County
Dufferin provincial police busted a large cannabis grow operation in East Garafraxa with an estimated value of over $60,000.
-
Quebec driver clocked speeding double the limit in Wasaga Beach attempts to flee police
An out-of-province driver is accused of attempting to flee from police after being caught speeding double the posted limit.
-
Loaded rifle, drugs seized during traffic stop in Fenelon Falls: OPP
Police say officers seized drugs, weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Fenelon Falls, resulting in the arrest of two locals.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport Thursday, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. At least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded, Russian officials said.
-
Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 case for second straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
Car in Hwy 144 crash in Sudbury stolen from southern Ont., driver charged
A southern Ontario man has been charged in the crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday and police say the vehicle had been stolen.
Ottawa
-
Ontario health units prepared to create their own vaccine certificate: Eastern Ontario top doctor
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, says the medical officers of health agreed on Wednesday to create their own proof of vaccination certificate in each jurisdiction
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stage 2 LRT worker seriously injured
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a workplace injury in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Across Ontario, there are 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.
Toronto
-
Toronto man charged after two young woman shot dead at birthday party
A Toronto man has now been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a party in Fort Erie that left two young women dead, Niagara Regional Police announced Thursday.
-
Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 case for second straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
No government vaccine passport in Ontario? Toronto company builds app anyway
A Toronto company isn’t waiting for a government vaccine passport mandate — it says it’s getting an app to market soon that would give any venue the chance to scan and quickly verify its customers’ vaccination status.
Montreal
-
1 more death, increase in hospitalizations, ICU numbers with 603 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers continue to climb as Quebec records 603 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
-
No criminal charges in CHSLD Herron case after investigation into COVID-19 deaths
There will be no criminal charges laid relating to CHSLD Herron, after 47 people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
-
Legault outlines Quebec's 'grocery list' for federal party leaders
Quebec is set to outline its wishlist to the federal parties Thursday, and it's a safe bet that one of the priorities will again be to demand a substantial increase in health transfers to the provinces.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases drop to 157
New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 15 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 157.
-
Over 70 per cent of Nova Scotians fully vaccinated, one new case reported Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one recovery, as 50 active cases remain in the province.
-
Highway stalemate: Cars line up as N.S. tightens its border to N.B. residents
Gridlock on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border has been a familiar sight over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wednesday was no different.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport Thursday, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. At least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded, Russian officials said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg city councillor not entering Progressive Conservative leadership race
Winnipeg city councillor Scott Gillingham is not entering the Progressive Conservative leadership race.
-
Singh stops in Winnipeg, makes housing promises with Indigenous candidates
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating housing commitments today as he makes campaign stops in Winnipeg ridings with significant Indigenous populations.
Calgary
-
Alberta experiencing pandemic spikes in excessive drinking, patients with liver damage
Researchers at the University of Calgary have found that liver disease-related hospitalization rates in Alberta nearly doubled during the pandemic as Albertans consume more booze.
-
Hockey Calgary outlines mask rules for upcoming season
With COVID-19 numbers rising, masks will be required for players, coaches, officials and parents when entering arenas for Hockey Calgary games and practices, officials announced Thursday.
-
'It could be ugly': Alberta's COVID-19 case count climbs, hospitalizations increase
Alberta's hospital beds are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients again and health care professionals say it is coming at a time when there are already staffing challenges and increased pressure on emergency departments.
Edmonton
-
Alberta experiencing pandemic spikes in excessive drinking, patients with liver damage
Researchers at the University of Calgary have found that liver disease-related hospitalization rates in Alberta nearly doubled during the pandemic as Albertans consume more booze.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport Thursday, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. At least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded, Russian officials said.
-
Alberta reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than three months
Wednesday marked the first time that Alberta recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day since May 15.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 2nd cougar sighting near Saanich park prompts warning from police
It’s the second time a cougar was spotted in the Bow Park area in as many days.
-
Vancouver Island adds 69 new COVID-19 cases; active cases reach 470
There are now 5,356 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 470 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Suspect sought in theft of medical supplies from Victoria paramedics
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing medical equipment from paramedics.