Forest City Road Races adds cash prizes in 42nd year
When the race got tough, Rebecca Pieterson kept her eye on the prize – winning a ‘triple crown’ in the Forest City Road Races.
It is the first time in 42 years, the Canada Life Forest City Road Races (FCRR) have offered large cash prizes to the race winners and Pieterson knew there was incentive to push harder.
“During those tough middle corners, I was like, ‘There's like money on the line right now,’” said Pieterson, a runner from Ottawa.
Along with her husband, the couple were able to get the final two spots in the half-marathon after organizers opened up more availability.
Pieterson’s half-marathon victory joins her previous 5K and 10K wins.
Pieterson finished in a time of 1:22:31 to take home $2,000 for her win while Hanna Marmura took home $1,000 for a second-placed finish.
Rebecca Pieterson won $2,000 for finishing in first place in the Women’s half-marathon at the Forest City Road Races in London, Ont. on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London).
The winner of the Men’s division was Phil Parrot-Migas. He has participated in the past, but it was his first time doing a half-marathon.
“I've done this race when there wasn't money, but the incentive was there to run with the money,” said Parrot-Migas, who finished in a time of 1:11:21, about seven minutes off his personal best.
“The guy who came second [Mike Tate], we’re going to split the money as we are training partners,” said Parrot-Migras.
Phil Parrot-Migas won $2,000 for finishing in first place in the Men’s half-marathon at the Forest City Road Races in London, Ont. on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London).
The demand for this year’s race was through the roof.
Organizers started with 2,000 spots available, but quickly added about 700 more as they kept filling up.
“This is a record number in the 42-year history of this event,” says Shauna Versloot, the FCRR race director.
“This year thanks to Canada Life increasing their sponsorship, and we brought on Backroads Brews and Shoes as well, we were able to give away cash prizes.”
Another first this year was the addition of a beer garden which proved great relief for Parrot-Migas, who was headed there after his win.
“It adds to the atmosphere here,” says Pieterson.
Record donation
With the success of this year’s event, the FCRR will make its largest ever donation to the Thames Valley Children’s Centre, the main charity for the event.
They will also be donating to 14 other charities in the London region.
With large cash prizes, and a beer garden, Versloot believes the FCRR will become one of Canada’s premier running events.
“We just got our Athletics Ontario certification for the races and in August we're hoping to have our Athletics Canada certification,” said Versloot.
“That will really put our race on the map, and London, Ontario on the map in terms of really well-run elite races in in Canada.”
A record 2,700 runners took part in the 2024 Forest City Road Races in London, Ont. on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)
They believe they can have as many as 5,000 runners in 2025, which would nearly double this year’s total.
Parrot-Migras – who has lived in London for 12 years – has no doubt it’s only going to grow.
“There is a running boom right now,” he said. “I'm excited for next year, and it will probably lead to more [top quality competitors] now that there's money on the line.”
Other winners include Jeremy Coughler in the Men’s 10K, Lydia Beaudette in the Women’s 10K, Marcel Scheele in the Men’s 5K and Olivia Roussel in the Women’s 5K.
CTV Windsor reporters Michelle Maluske (left) and Melanie Kentner (centre), along with former CTV London anchor Sacha Long (right) pose after completing the half-marathon at the Forest City Road Races in London, Ont. on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London).
