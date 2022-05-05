Ford workers watch Amazon build on old factory site
A decade after closing, the site of the former Ford St. Thomas Assembly Plant is almost ready to spring to life again.
Amazon will soon open a sprawling new fulfillment centre on the site that will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.
But, most of the positions will not pay at the same level former Ford workers expected.
Youssef Zabian and his nephew Hussein, remember the “good old days” at Ford St. Thomas.
Youssef is retired, while Hussein now commutes to Ford’s Oakville Assembly Plant.
“We had it made here! The benefits, the pay,” Hussein recalls.
But as the pair watches the new Amazon facility go up, they have mixed emotions.
Hussein and Youssef Zebian, May 5, 2022. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)On one hand, they appreciate the employment it will provide, while on the other, they lament the loss of high-paying jobs.
“It was a nice hefty cheque,” Hussein confirms.
A cheque that also kept Hank Westra’s family comfortable. He spent 32 years at Ford and back then, he says his colleagues worked a tough repetitive job.
It is the same type of job he argues, Amazon workers perform today.
Still, he believes workers will never experience the standard of living he did, adding “I don’t know why, but it seems like all over the wages are coming down.”
Hank has another reason to comment on Amazon's new facility in Southwold Township.
It turns out he is not only a retired Ford Worker but also a neighbour residing right across the street.
Hank Westra is a retired Ford St. Thomas Assembly Plant worker who now lives across a highway from his now demolished plant. In its place is an Amazon Fulfillment Centre now under construction . May 5, 2022. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)While he is not a fan of the height of the centre, he is happy it replaces the eyesore of weeds and vacant industrial buildings that was Ford St. Thomas.
He is also pleased it will provide long-term employment, something Ford could not here offer anymore.
“So probably it’s a good thing we did get out when we did,” he said.
And after 11 years of nothing here, Hussein agrees a job is a job.
“They should cherish it, even if it is $17 or $18 an hour.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
Too loud in House to tell if PM swore, speaker says after review
After reviewing an accusation by the Conservative Party that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped an 'F-bomb' in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the House speaker said no consequences will ensue.
Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
Settlement reached between BMO, Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside Vancouver branch
A settlement was reached between a bank and an innocent Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside a Vancouver branch in 2019.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Windsor
-
Bringing back masks in Windsor-Essex not 'unreasonable', says infectious disease expert
Infectious disease expert Dr. Dale Kalina agrees with the local medical officer of health and his decision to write a letter to Ontario’s top doctor asking for a temporary province-wide mask mandate.
-
Three youths facing charges following lockdown at Ford City Public School
Three youths have been charged after allegedly making violent threats toward Ford City Public School leading to a lockdown Wednesday.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new deaths, 134 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 44 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County man, 20, charged with sexually assaulting a minor: OPP
A Springwater Township man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in February faces charges, and provincial police are concerned there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.
-
Gruesome discovery made in Huntsville field
Provincial police are investigating after a gruesome discovery near a field in Huntsville.
-
Innisfil preps for beach season with free resident parking
The Town of Innisfil is preparing for beach season with free parking for residents who display a valid 2020 parking pass.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the city's Donovan area.
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
-
Supply chain issues delays opening of chemotherapy unit at Manitoulin hospital
Renovation and expansion of the emergency department at the Manitoulin Health Centre is being delayed by supply chain issues, the facility said in a news release Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit record highs in Ottawa this week
A gas industry analyst predicts prices will continue to rise to at least $2 a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by the May long weekend.
-
Family of Ottawa boy who died in bridge jump files $2 million lawsuit
The family of an Ottawa boy who died after jumping off the Princes of Wales Bridge into the Ottawa River two years ago is suing the city of Ottawa for $2 million.
-
Ottawa sees decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Thursday
Ottawa Public Health reported 26 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, down from 34 on Wednesday
Toronto
-
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
Toronto boy who went viral for reaction to snowstorm gets surprise gift from U.S. celebrity
A Toronto boy who gained international attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling snow received a surprise gift after appearing on a U.S. talk show this week.
-
Crowds flock to Toronto's High Park as cherry blossoms peak
Crowds flocked to Toronto’s High Park Thursday to take in the cherry blossom trees while they're in "peak" blossom season.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major fire threatens industrial park near Montreal
What started as a forest fire outside of the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just west of Montreal, is encroaching on a big industrial park, a spokesperson for the town says.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly fired at a man standing outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman say they still believe they reacted properly.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two homicides nearly a day apart
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two homicides that occurred nearly 24 hours apart in the city.
-
Golf courses hoping lack of COVID restrictions counteract late start to season
Golfers may have not been able to hit the tees as early as usual because of a pair of storms that swept across southern and central Manitoba but that will soon change.
Calgary
-
Calgary cardiologist faces 4 more sexual assault charges
A Calgary-based cardiologist accused of sexually assaulting a patient is now facing additional charges.
-
Decommissioned police equipment from Alberta headed to Ukraine
Several police services in Alberta have gathered a stockpile of equipment, which includes clothing, boots, helmets and body armour, to be sent to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
-
Farkas summits tallest peak in continental U.S. as part of Pacific Crest Trail journey
Jeromy Farkas watched the sunrise Thursday from the summit of Mount Whitney — the tallest peak in the continental United States — as part of his self-supported trek of the Pacific Crest Trail.
Edmonton
-
Decommissioned police equipment from Alberta headed to Ukraine
Several police services in Alberta have gathered a stockpile of equipment, which includes clothing, boots, helmets and body armour, to be sent to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
-
'He's no fun to go up against': Oilers' Yamamoto a popular linemate, pesky opponent
He's far from the biggest player in the Oilers' lineup, but Kailer Yamamoto is making his presence felt in Edmonton's first-round series against the L.A. Kings.
-
'Visually, it's not nicer': Edmonton residents fighting new fence around dog park
A petition is circulating in south Edmonton to stop a fence from being erected around a popular off-leash area, with some residents arguing the project is unnecessary, will be ugly and could hurt resale values.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for first time since March in latest update
For the first time since British Columbia transitioned to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data, the number of people in hospital with the disease has declined.
-
Video shows teen girl being punched in the head 'several times' by stranger on bus
Police are searching for a suspect following the caught-on-camera assault of a teenager on a Metro Vancouver transit bus.
-
Non-resident armed with rifle arrested in Downtown Eastside social housing complex
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly entered a social housing complex in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside armed with a rifle.