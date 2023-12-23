LONDON
London

    • Fog advisory issued for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties

    A train emerges out of the fog near Sarnia Road in London, Ont. in May 2023 in this viewer-submitted image. (Source: Daniel Richardson) A train emerges out of the fog near Sarnia Road in London, Ont. in May 2023 in this viewer-submitted image. (Source: Daniel Richardson)

    While winter weather won’t batter the Forest City this Christmas, Londoners should exercise caution if travelling on Saturday evening as a fog advisory has been issued for the city and surrounding regions.

    According to Environment Canada, a fog advisory was issued late Saturday afternoon for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.

    Near zero visibility is expected or is occurring, and Environment Canada warns that “dense” fog patches will develop across portions of southern Ontario Saturday evening and are expected to become more widespread throughout the night.

    Because visibility may be reduced to zero, Environment Canada advises motorists take extra caution due to “hazardous” conditions.

    Visibility is expected to improve by Sunday morning.

     

    Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday night: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Low 1 C.

    Sunday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 8 C.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

    Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 9 C.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2 C.

    Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C. 

