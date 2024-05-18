London Knights celebrate OHL Championship with hundreds of fans at Budweiser Gardens

There was no place London Knights fans would rather be on a sunny day than indoors celebrating with their favourite hockey club.

After winning the J Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions on the road in Oshawa, Ont., the Knights returned home to celebrate with hundreds of people at Budweiser Gardens.

They carried the trophy around the floor of the arena, showing it off to the fans in the stands, and even allowing some of them to touch the cup.

“It's exciting, and a real opportunity for the fans,” said Sav Neth, president of the London Knights fan club. “The fan base in London are the best fans in the country. To have a thousand people come on a long weekend. You also saw on stage how the players interact with the fans.”

Sav Neth, president of the London Knights fan club, riles up the crowd at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday May 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Neth was honoured to present the Knights fan favourite award to defenceman Sam Dickinson.

“It is cool, and everyone on stage said they are the best fans in junior hockey,” said Dickinson.

“For them to think I’m the fan favorite, it was fun out there today.”

Knights co-owner and General Manager Mark Hunter referred to the fans as “their sixth player” on the ice, and credited them for helping them win the championship.

London Knights Head Coach Dale Hunter addressed the hundreds of fans at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“You push, you prod, you cheer, it’s something special when you play for the London Knights,” Hunter told the crowd.

The Knights presented a number of team awards, including Sam O’Reilly as Rookie of the Year, Oliver Bonk recognized as top defenceman, and Easton Cowan taking home the team MVP.

Dale Hunter (left), head coach of the London Knights, presents the team MVP award to Easton Cowan at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)