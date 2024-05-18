London Knights celebrate OHL Championship with hundreds of fans at Budweiser Gardens
There was no place London Knights fans would rather be on a sunny day than indoors celebrating with their favourite hockey club.
After winning the J Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions on the road in Oshawa, Ont., the Knights returned home to celebrate with hundreds of people at Budweiser Gardens.
They carried the trophy around the floor of the arena, showing it off to the fans in the stands, and even allowing some of them to touch the cup.
“It's exciting, and a real opportunity for the fans,” said Sav Neth, president of the London Knights fan club. “The fan base in London are the best fans in the country. To have a thousand people come on a long weekend. You also saw on stage how the players interact with the fans.”
Sav Neth, president of the London Knights fan club, riles up the crowd at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday May 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Neth was honoured to present the Knights fan favourite award to defenceman Sam Dickinson.
“It is cool, and everyone on stage said they are the best fans in junior hockey,” said Dickinson.
“For them to think I’m the fan favorite, it was fun out there today.”
Knights co-owner and General Manager Mark Hunter referred to the fans as “their sixth player” on the ice, and credited them for helping them win the championship.
London Knights Head Coach Dale Hunter addressed the hundreds of fans at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“You push, you prod, you cheer, it’s something special when you play for the London Knights,” Hunter told the crowd.
The Knights presented a number of team awards, including Sam O’Reilly as Rookie of the Year, Oliver Bonk recognized as top defenceman, and Easton Cowan taking home the team MVP.
Dale Hunter (left), head coach of the London Knights, presents the team MVP award to Easton Cowan at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
Lyon-bound Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Montreal turns back midflight due to pressurization alert
Passengers heading from Montreal to Lyon, France on Friday were forced to return home and depart the next day after a pressurization indication was detected in flight.
Oilers dominate Canucks, win to force deciding Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination from the NHL playoffs Saturday night, beating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Game 6 of their second-round series.
The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
B.C. pipeline company argues its 'haulers' are not trucks, for tax purposes
A contractor working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline has been denied more than $333,000 worth of tax rebates because pieces of machinery it purchased – and claimed were not trucks – were deemed sufficiently truck-like in B.C. Supreme Court.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Usyk beats Fury by split decision, becomes undisputed heavyweight champion
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury by split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.