Family asks for help to renovate hit and run victim's home
More than five years after a hit-and-run crash left a London, Ont. man with life-altering injuries, his family is asking for help.
They want to remodel their newly purchased home to accommodate 23 year old Tristan Roby.
He was the victim of a June 2019 hit-and-run crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury and the need for constant care.
This summer, 31-year-old Jesse Bleck was found guilty of failing to remain at the scene and driving while prohibited. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison but was later released until his appeal is heard.
Despite anger over the appeal, Abby Roby decided to move ahead with the purchase of a residence she, her daughter, and Tristan could call home.
“It's been something that we've been working on really steadfastly for the last three years or so. And then finally we scrimped and saved and got everything that we could, and we finally bought this house.”
The original budget included enough funds to create an accessible bathroom and shower for Tristan, but unexpected closing costs have popped up.
Roby said the bathroom renovation, combined with the installation of a patio door from Tristan’s room to the backyard, is out of reach.
Abby Roby is seen in photo with her son Tristan on Monday, Oct. 7,2024. (Source: Submitted)Reluctantly, she has relaunched her 2019 online fundraiser, which originally supported her son's care.
She said any new donations will go towards accessible renovations only.
“There are one hundred things I'd like to do to make the house cute and renovate it, but they're not important,”
Roby said Tristan has helped pick some paint colours for the inside of the new home.
“So, one blink for yes, two blinks for no. So, obviously, you have to ask appropriate questions,” she said.
The race to have this home ready for Tristan to move in has begun. The family moves in at the end of November.
Roby remains somewhat apprehensive everything will come together. And for that reason, she again turns to the public.
“If you can give a little bit, that's great. If you can't, then just please wish us well. And, you know, keep us in mind when you say your prayers.”
Roby said a civil suit surrounding the crash is still pending.
