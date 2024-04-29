Fog advisory in effect for parts of the region, showers and thunderstorms expected
Parts of southwestern Ontario are under a fog advisory Monday morning.
Sarnia and Lambton County can expect areas of dense fog, including portions of Highway 402.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero and travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.
Meanwhile, temperatures for the area will far exceed normal highs and lows for this time of year.
Heading into the week, Monday starts off with showers with the chance for thunderstorms and a high around 23 C and a low around 14 C.
Normally this time of year, the high is around 16 C and the low around 5 C.
Warm temperatures continue throughout the week and into next weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then east 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 27.
Monday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 14.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 21.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
