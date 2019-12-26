LONDON, ONT. -- The influenza outbreak that has plagued Clinton Public Hospital since Dec. 21, has officially ended.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) declared the outbreak over late Thursday morning in a release.

“The impact on our patients, their families and on our entire healthcare team during an outbreak is significant,” says Andrew Williams, HPHA President and CEO in the release. “Being able to declare the outbreak over is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to ensuring a safe environment and I thank all for their efforts.”

Visitors are reminded that if they aren’t feeling well, they should postpone their visit for at least three days after symptoms clear.

Officials are also reminding residents to get their annual flu shot from their family doctor.