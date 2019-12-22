LONDON, ONT. -- Clinton Public Hospital is dealing with an influenza outbreak.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) says two patients have tested positive for influenza.

“In response to the outbreak we are working closely with the Huron County Health Unit. We have closed the unit to admissions and transfers, restricted visitors to two per patient and have put some limitations on staffing for the unit,” says Larry Morrell, infection control practitioner.

HPHA says visitors to the unit are asked to follow proper hygiene procedures and anyone not feeling well should refrain from visiting.

The alliance says exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds or for direct family members of palliative patients.

“With flu now starting to arrive in the Huron and Perth communities, we’d like to remind the public there are several things that can be done to protect yourself and others from contracting influenza,” says Morrell.

“Get a flu shot, which is still available from your family doctor and local pharmacies; wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer; if you are not feeling well please stay home and rest; keep commonly touched surfaces clean and cough or sneeze into your sleeve.”

HPHA will continue to update the public on the situation.