Fleet of new ultrasound machines at LHSC give expectant parents peace of mind

For first time mom Teodora Snoddy, getting a glimpse at her unborn baby girl is a wonderful feeling.

"It really makes it feel very real, and also gives a lot of peace of mind for me knowing that everything is going well,” said Snoddy.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has acquired 12 new innovative ultrasound units.

LHSC said the Voluson Expert 22 ultrasound machines are powered by advanced AI technology that will generate clear, accurate images and will assist with diagnostics early in pregnancy.

"We are one of the largest referral centers geographically in the province, our span goes from Thunder Bay all the way down to Windsor and we have a catchment of several million people, so the opportunity for us to bring this kind of advanced obstetrical ultrasound to the region is really exciting for us," said Dr. Tracey Crumley, chair/chief of obstetrics and gynecology at LHSC.

The machines have 3D and 4D capabilities and advanced AI tools that can automatically identify fetal anatomy, support efficient fetal measurements, and increase exam speed.

"We can see things clearer at an earlier stage, so the fetal heart can be seen several weeks earlier than it could be seen before, so this makes really important information available for the patient, their families and the obstetrician,” said Dr. Narinder Paul, the city wide chair and chief department of medical imaging.

LHSC staff cutting ribbon at unveiling ceremony for new fleet of ultrasound machines on Oct. 4, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

The acquisition of the 12 units means that LHSC has been named a maternal fetal medicine Centre of Excellence.

"We have educational research opportunities with our patients here, but also within the region that we serve, so that really identifies us as a hub of excellence that we can distribute our learning and research findings out into the community,” said Dr. Rob Gratton, the director maternal fetal medicine.

The addition of these new ultrasound machines was made possible as a result of $1.3 million in donations through London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF), something parents Teodora and Justin Snoddy say they are extremely grateful for.

"Seeing it suck its thumb, or yawn, move around and kick, it becomes very real," said father-to-be Justin Snoddy.

According to LHSC, the new ultrasound machines will serve as an education and training tool for staff that will have the opportunity to train on the new AI tools and capabilities, helping to improve the delivery of care and efficiency of ultrasound exams.