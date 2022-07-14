Flair execs in London to prepare for new service

It’s a no frill flying experience, Flair, the ultra-low cost airline that will begin a weekly service from London Airport to Tucson, AZ starting at $99.

“To have Flair launching winter service this year, especially coming out of the difficult past two years we've had with the pandemic, it's really exciting news for the London Airport” CEO Scott McFadzean said during a meeting with executives of Flair Airlines Thursday.

“It's the start of a long-term partnership and we're looking to add more direct flights with more direct service to multiple destinations as Flair grows,” McFadzean added.

The airline currently has 18 aircraft but are on course to grow to 25 planes next year and eventually 50 overall.

Flair already flies out of other regional airports in southwestern Ontario and wanted to add London to its roster.

“We do look at what the existing service is. And you know, how much does that service match the population demand, and in London, it was quite obvious that it didn’t,” said Vice President of Revenue and Planning Eric Tanner.

With the backlog and cancelled flights surrounding large airports like Pearson International in Toronto over the last several months, the regional model is something that Flair and the London airport is betting on becoming more popular.

“I think you've seen that model work very successfully in the United States and Europe and Canada has kind of been lagging in that regard.” Said McFadzean.

Flair will fly direct to Tuscon once a week starting Dec. 5 until the end of March.