Flair Airlines to begin offering flights from London, Ont.

London International Airport is about to begin a partnership with Flair Airlines.

The airline known for its low-cost flights is expected to announce Tuesday that it will offer a flight out of London once a week beginning in early December.

“This is the beginning of something bigger that we’re trying to build together,” said Scott McFadzean, the president and CEO of the London International Airport.

Flair will announce which destination it will offer Londoners early next week.

McFadzean told CTV News that the airline will offer a sun destination in the southwestern United States.

“It's going to be an exciting new destination that we’ve never had direct service to from London Ontario,” he said.

McFadzean hopes to announce additional routes with Flair in the future.