LONDON
London

    • Five people in custody following joint southwestern Ont. police investigation, drug trafficking and weapons charges laid

    Drugs and weapons were among the items seized after police raided the homes of five people across southwestern Ontario on Jan. 9, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region) Drugs and weapons were among the items seized after police raided the homes of five people across southwestern Ontario on Jan. 9, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region)

    A joint police investigation across southwestern Ontario has led to the arrests of five people and the seizure of weapons and $194,000 worth of illicit drugs.

    According to Ontario Provincial Police, at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, police executed warrants at five properties in London, Middlesex County, Wallaceburg, Tillsonburg and Woodstock and three vehicles involved in a months-long investigation.

    As a result of the operation, five people were arrested.

    OPP said a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and psilocybin, with an estimated approximate street value of approximately $194,000, was seized.

    Police also seized a shotgun and ammunition, knives, a stun gun, laptops, cell phones, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

    The joint investigation involved OPP West Region Community Street Crime Units from Middlesex, Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Perth, Huron, Lambton, Haldimand, Norfolk and Wellington detachments, the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) , OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, London Police Service Emergency Response Unit and the Woodstock Police Service Criminal Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit.

    As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged for their alleged involvement:

    A 44-year-old man of Tillsonburg

    • Possession for the purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine)

    A 38-year-old woman of Woodstock

    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

    A 41-year-old man of Woodstock

    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

    A 30-year-old man of London

    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)
    • Possession of prohibited device or ammunition
    • Fail to comply with release order
    • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

    A 39-year-old man from London

    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

    The accused remain in custody at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock awaiting bail hearings.

    "This investigation is the culmination of great collaboration between the OPP Community Street Crime Units and our municipal policing partners. These arrests will have a significant impact on the illicit drug culture in southwestern Ontario and will have a very positive impact on public safety,” said OPP OCEB Det. Staff Sgt. Charles Lorway.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News