Five people in custody following joint southwestern Ont. police investigation, drug trafficking and weapons charges laid

A joint police investigation across southwestern Ontario has led to the arrests of five people and the seizure of weapons and $194,000 worth of illicit drugs.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, police executed warrants at five properties in London, Middlesex County, Wallaceburg, Tillsonburg and Woodstock and three vehicles involved in a months-long investigation.

As a result of the operation, five people were arrested.

OPP said a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and psilocybin, with an estimated approximate street value of approximately $194,000, was seized.

Police also seized a shotgun and ammunition, knives, a stun gun, laptops, cell phones, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

The joint investigation involved OPP West Region Community Street Crime Units from Middlesex, Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Perth, Huron, Lambton, Haldimand, Norfolk and Wellington detachments, the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) , OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, London Police Service Emergency Response Unit and the Woodstock Police Service Criminal Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged for their alleged involvement:

A 44-year-old man of Tillsonburg

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine)

A 38-year-old woman of Woodstock

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

A 41-year-old man of Woodstock

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

A 30-year-old man of London

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

A 39-year-old man from London

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

The accused remain in custody at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock awaiting bail hearings.

"This investigation is the culmination of great collaboration between the OPP Community Street Crime Units and our municipal policing partners. These arrests will have a significant impact on the illicit drug culture in southwestern Ontario and will have a very positive impact on public safety,” said OPP OCEB Det. Staff Sgt. Charles Lorway.

The investigation remains ongoing.