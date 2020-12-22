LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called to a serious three-vehicle crash at 1050 Hamilton Rd. early Tuesday afternoon.

London police, fire and paramedics responded to the scene in front of the Bob Hayward YMCA shortly after 1 p.m.

Firefighters had to extricate a number of those involved from their vehicles.

Hamilton Road was closed from Gore Road to Meadowlily Road while crews worked at the scene.

London police say five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.