At approximately 7:30am on Monday, August 26, the Elgin County OPP responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Vienna Line and Imperial road in Malahide, Ontario.

A minivan struck a hydro poll upon leaving the roadway and entering a ditch.

Seven passengers, including two adults and five children ranging from two months to eight years old were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The driver of the minivan, a 32 year old from Windsor, Ontario was charged with careless driving.

All of the passengers are said to be in stable condition.