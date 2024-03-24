First place in OHL standings on the line as Knights wrap up regular season today
The London Knights haven’t won the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the OHL’s number one seed since the 2012-2013 season.
A point Sunday against Guelph in the final game of the regular season or a loss Sunday by Saginaw gives them first place overall and home ice throughout the post-season.
“The Knights haven’t won it in ten years or so, so it’d be a cool accomplishment that shows how tight we've come as a group,” said Knights’ forward Denver Barkey. “We had a pretty rough start to the season, and we weren't in the position that we'd like to be. As the year went on, we grew tighter and [the] guys kind of fell in their roles and started chipping in and I think it'd be a cool accomplishment for all of us to achieve but do we all know that there's a lot more work to do.”
Barkey is having a career year, which saw him pick up his 100th point of the season Friday night in their 4-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires.
He assisted on Easton Cowan’s game winning goal to give him 34 goals, and 66 assists.
“The team always comes first but I obviously wanted that,” said Barkey. “It was a big goal for Cowan to score there in a tie game and we went up a goal in the third period. We needed to win so I think it was a big moment for the team and it was a big moment for me as well.”
If the Knights finish first, they will open the playoffs against Flint at home on Good Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. Should they finish second, they will play Owen.
Game two will follow two days later on Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m.
Heading into the post-season, the Knights are the country’s second ranked team in the CHL Top-10. Only the Prince George Cougars are ahead of them.
The Knights have built a team they believe can contend for a Memorial Cup championship, and it all started with acquiring last year’s playoff MVP in goaltender Michael Simpson.
“Playoffs is like the most exciting time of the year,” said Barkey. “Everyone kind of gets up for it. It’s just the energy in the building which takes it to another level when playoffs hit. So the closer you get, the more excited we all get as a team and we still have a bitter taste in our mouth from last year, and we’re excited to get back to it, and hopefully we can go all the way.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence report.
Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
As Russia mourns concert hall attack, some families are wondering if their loved ones are alive
Family and friends of those still missing after an attack that killed more than 130 people at a suburban Moscow concert hall waited for news of their loved ones as Russia observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine
Poland demanded an explanation from Russia on Sunday after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.