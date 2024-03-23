LONDON
    Cowan extends streak in London's win against Windsor

    The London Knights played their penultimate game of the regular season Friday night.

    The Knights’ third goal of the night, scored by Easton Cowan, was also Cowan's second point of the night. He extended his point streak to 35-games.

    The Knights survived a late push from the Windsor Spitfires, holding on for the one-goal win.

    At the end of the night, London beat Windsor 4-3.

    The Knights play their final game of the campaign Sunday when they host the Guelph Storm at Budweiser Gardens.

