First-degree murder charge laid in connection to missing Sarnia, Ont. woman’s death

A man from Sarnia has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was previously reported missing earlier this week, Sarnia police say.

According to a release from the Sarnia Police Service, the Community Response Division entered into a missing person investigation on Oct. 5 in regard to 47-year-old Christine Adamson of Sarnia, who was last seen on Oct. 1.

The missing person case was soon taken over by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Police say that on Oct. 7, a decease female believed to be Christine Adamson was located in her residence, located in the 700 block of Roger Street.

A port-mortem examination was scheduled to take place at London Health Sciences Centre on Saturday.

As a result of the investigation, Sarnia police arrested and charged 47-year-old Michael Robert Adamson of Sarnia with first-degree murder for his alleged role in her death.

Adamson has been remanded into police custody, and his next court appearance is slated for Oct. 12.

Sarnia police have not yet elaborated on the relationship between the victim and the accused.

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to the investigation call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or call the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 0. If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“The Sarnia Police Service would like to thank the community for its assistance with this investigation,” the release says.