First bird of the year with West Nile Virus found in Southwestern Public Health region

A bird within the jurisdiction of Southwestern Public Health is the first in the province to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.

According to the health unit, “Birds testing positive for WNV are an indicator of the presence of WNV in the environment as birds can get the virus from the bite of an infected mosquito.”

Tips from the health unit for protecting yourself from the bite of an infected mosquito are using bug spray that has DEET when outdoors, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, avoid being active outside at dawn and dusk, and cleaning up mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water at least once a week.

Most people bitten by an infected mosquito do not show any symptoms. Others may have headache, body ache, fever, nausea, vomiting and rash.

Less than one per cent of people who are infected develop serious or life-threatening symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis.