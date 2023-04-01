Firefighters face water shortage fighting barn fire near Parkhill

The North Middlesex Fire Department battled a barn fire on Springbank Road near Parkhill, Ont. on April 1, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) The North Middlesex Fire Department battled a barn fire on Springbank Road near Parkhill, Ont. on April 1, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver