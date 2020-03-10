LONDON, ONT -- A van was destroyed after it was engulfed in flames at a townhouse parking lot in south London Monday morning.

Firefighters could only control the fire by the time they arrived on scene at Sholto Drive and Exeter Road just before 10:30 a.m.

A white cargo van was left charred after the fire was extinguished.

No one has been reported injured in the fire.

CTV News has reached out to London police for comment on whether or not the fire is considered suspicious.