Boy among two injured in east London fire
Firefighters clear the house on Bonaventure Drive on Monday, March, 9, 2020. (CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- A man and a boy required medical attention following a fire in east London Monday evening.
According to fire officials on scene the pair were taken to hospital after crews arrived at 121 Bonaventure Drive just before 6 p.m. Monday.
Crews were called for a reported fire on the second floor of a home in a townhouse complex.
Fire officials credit working smoke alarms for alerting other residents to the fire so they were able to evacuate safely.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
The severity of the man and young boy's injuries is not known.
The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified, and damage is set at $150,000.
Care of the scene was left with London Police while officials wait an investigator from the OFM on Tuesday.