LONDON, ONT -- A man and a boy required medical attention following a fire in east London Monday evening.

According to fire officials on scene the pair were taken to hospital after crews arrived at 121 Bonaventure Drive just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Crews were called for a reported fire on the second floor of a home in a townhouse complex.

Fire officials credit working smoke alarms for alerting other residents to the fire so they were able to evacuate safely.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

Active Incident - 121 Bonaventure Dr. 2 individuals sustained injury being attended to by @MLPS911 . Crews have fire under control and are conducting primary and secondary searches. pic.twitter.com/kiQk6zsVMN — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 9, 2020

The severity of the man and young boy's injuries is not known.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified, and damage is set at $150,000.

Care of the scene was left with London Police while officials wait an investigator from the OFM on Tuesday.