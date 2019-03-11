Featured
Firefighters battle apartment and business fire in Kincardine
Crews battle a fire on Queen Street in downtown Kincardine, Ont. on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Source: Amanda Farrell Walsh)
CTV London
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 11:42AM EDT
Several fire departments were called in to battle a fire in downtown Kincardine that affected at least one business and several apartments.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Queen Street around 3 a.m. Monday.
South Bruce OPP say Queen Street is expected to remain closed between Durham Street and Durham Market North while crews remain on scene.
Not much is known about the fire such as cause or extent of damage, but so far no injuries have been reported.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in, as well as the Mount Forest OPP Forensic Identification Services to assist in the investigation.