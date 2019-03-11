

CTV London





Several fire departments were called in to battle a fire in downtown Kincardine that affected at least one business and several apartments.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Queen Street around 3 a.m. Monday.

South Bruce OPP say Queen Street is expected to remain closed between Durham Street and Durham Market North while crews remain on scene.

Not much is known about the fire such as cause or extent of damage, but so far no injuries have been reported.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in, as well as the Mount Forest OPP Forensic Identification Services to assist in the investigation.