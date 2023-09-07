Firefighters attend blaze in Old East Village

The London Fire Department is on scene of an active fire at 784 Dundas St., near the Aeolian Hall.

The fire broke out at the back of the building around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A large plume of black smoke could be seen over a kilometre away at the Western Fair District.

Witnesses said smoke continued to fill the air until firefighters arrived a few minutes later.

Firefighters could be seen cutting holes in the roof to improve ventilation.

No injuries were reported.

The building was in the process of being renovated.

The cause of the fire and cost of damages have not yet been determined.

— With files from CTV's Sean Irvine

The London Fire Department attended the scene of an active fire at 784 Dundas Street on September 7, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The London Fire Department attended the scene of an active fire at 784 Dundas Street on September 7, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)