Firefighter injured during overnight fire

A firefighter was injured in an overnight apartment fire on Simcoe Street in London, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London) A firefighter was injured in an overnight apartment fire on Simcoe Street in London, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

London Top Stories