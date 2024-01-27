LONDON
London

    • Firearm and drugs found in stolen vehicle: three Londoners charged

    A firearm and drugs were found after police locate stolen vehicle (Source: London Police Service)
    Three Londoners have been charged after police located a stolen vehicle in the downtown area.

    The vehicle, which was allegedly taken on October 12 from outside of the city was located on January 25 after police stopped the driver during an interaction.

    After finding a firearm in the vehicle, police arrested the male driver and two female passengers.

    Police seized:

    • Loaded Berretta PX4 Storm 40 caliber pistol
    • Six live hollow point rounds inside the magazine of the pistol
    • 38 grams of suspected cocaine
    • Three cell phones
    • A 2017 Porsche Cayenne

    The 28-year-old male and both the 26 and 20-year-old females have been charged with:

    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
    • Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license
    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
    • Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

    The male suspect was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

