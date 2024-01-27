Firearm and drugs found in stolen vehicle: three Londoners charged

Three Londoners have been charged after police located a stolen vehicle in the downtown area.

The vehicle, which was allegedly taken on October 12 from outside of the city was located on January 25 after police stopped the driver during an interaction.

After finding a firearm in the vehicle, police arrested the male driver and two female passengers.

Police seized:

Loaded Berretta PX4 Storm 40 caliber pistol

Six live hollow point rounds inside the magazine of the pistol

38 grams of suspected cocaine

Three cell phones

A 2017 Porsche Cayenne

The 28-year-old male and both the 26 and 20-year-old females have been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

The male suspect was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.