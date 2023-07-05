Fire engulfs car in north London, Ont.

A car burst into flames Wednesday afternoon in the city’s north end.

Viewer submitted video shows a car fully engulfed in flames on Fanshawe Park Road, near Hastings Drive just after 5 p.m.

The burning care was next to a city bus at a bus stop when it caught fire.

There were traffic delays as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

There has been no confirmation yet on what sparked the fire, or if there were any injuries.