Fire crews rescue resident from London apartment blaze

Windsor, Ont. -

One person was rescued from a fire at a London apartment building Sunday morning.

Crews from the London Fire Department were on scene of a structure fire at 186 King Street around 9 a.m.

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control and conducted search and rescue.

One person was rescued from a fourth floor unit and was cared for by paramedics.

Crews were able to put the fire out and have commenced ventilation of the building.

A fire prevention investigator has been requested to attend the scene.