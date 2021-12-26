Fire crews rescue resident from London apartment blaze
Windsor, Ont. -
One person was rescued from a fire at a London apartment building Sunday morning.
Crews from the London Fire Department were on scene of a structure fire at 186 King Street around 9 a.m.
Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control and conducted search and rescue.
One person was rescued from a fourth floor unit and was cared for by paramedics.
Crews were able to put the fire out and have commenced ventilation of the building.
A fire prevention investigator has been requested to attend the scene.