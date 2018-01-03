

Damage is pegged at $250,000 following a house fire in Old North Wednesday morning.

Crews were called 762 Colborne St. around 4:30 a.m.

Three people inside the home got out safely.

No firefighters were injured.

Officials say the cause is centred on electrial wiring.

Fire officials tell CTV London that the home is a write-off and may have to be torn down.

The home is said to be 130 years old.