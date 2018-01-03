Featured
Fire causes $250K in damage to Old North home, electrical wiring to blame
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 11:29AM EST
Damage is pegged at $250,000 following a house fire in Old North Wednesday morning.
Crews were called 762 Colborne St. around 4:30 a.m.
Three people inside the home got out safely.
No firefighters were injured.
Officials say the cause is centred on electrial wiring.
Fire officials tell CTV London that the home is a write-off and may have to be torn down.
The home is said to be 130 years old.