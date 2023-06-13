Fire captain assaulted during response call in north London, Ont.
A London Fire Department captain was assaulted by an unruly tenant during an overnight call Tuesday.
Crews responded to alarms ringing at 1182 Adelaide St. N. just before 2 a.m.
Ten minutes later, the captain was heard on radio requesting help from the London Police Service (LPS) due to a person described as “a big problem.”
Fire dispatch told the captain LPS were aware, but that “the call is in the queue.”
At around 2:30 a.m., 20 minutes after his first request for help, the frustrated fire captain spoke to dispatch and his chief via radio.
"We've had a physical assault,” said the captain. “We need police now. Chief, I've been punched in the head twice now, physically assaulted. We can't get police to even respond.”
London fire administration initially was willing to speak about the incident, but then told CTV News London they were referring the matter to police.
LPS did confirm they attended the building, but did not respond to CTV News London’s requests to talk on camera about the response time, or if any charges are being laid against the tenant.
LPS did mention however that the queue typically has nearly 200 calls.
This type of incident is occurring more often according to the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA).
“It's very difficult for us to do our job for the people that call us that are need of help if we can’t because we're dealing with violence or violent citizens,” said Jason Timlick, president of the LPFFA.
“It's an unfortunate situation in the City of London. There seems to be an exponential increase in drug use, crime, mental illness, especially in the core. First responders are encountering it every day,” he explained.
Timlick said London Fire Department administration has polices and procedures if crews encounter aggressive or violent citizens and dangerous situations.
However he would like to see different training initiatives similar to other departments around the province.
“Hopefully fire administration will take a strong look at that,” said Timlick.
He added, “Hopefully the corporation will take a strong look at those initiatives from other fire departments and try to implement it especially with what happened this morning. Obviously we will rely on our brothers and sisters in blue to be able to respond and help us out when we call for help. If we're encounter these situations and from what I understand they did that so we’re thankful for that.”
Police did respond to the call, but sources told CTV News London it wasn't until close to 45 minutes after the initial call for help.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
One-on-one with Canadian open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
Federal government offers free replacement passports, PR cards, other documents to those impacted by wildfires
The federal government is offering free document replacements for those impacted by the wildfires amid Canada’s ongoing wildfire season.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Cormac McCarthy, dark genius of American literature, dead at 89
Cormac McCarthy, whose nihilistic and violent tales of the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds led to awards, movie adaptations and sleepless nights for his enthralled and appalled readers, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.
Local news, Quebec publishers first targets of Facebook's block on Canadian news
Meta has started blocking news for some Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in response to a Liberal government bill that could soon become law.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
-
'Just super excited for him:' Locals celebrate Kitchener's Jamal Murray
After defeating the Miami Heat in five games, Kitchener’s Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions.
-
Decades-long degree: U of G student graduating over half a century after starting degree
More than half a century after starting his studies at the University of Guelph, Steven Potter is getting ready to graduate.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Weapons, uttering threats charges laid after lengthy police stand-off
A Windsor man has been arrested after allegedly using both a knife and an axe to threaten his neighbour, police said.
-
Windsor police arrest man in stabbing on Glengarry Ave
A 48-year-old Windsor man has been charged in connection to a stabbing downtown Monday night.
-
Grain farmers of Ontario 'disappointed' with Canada’s decision on Russian tariffs
Canadian farmers had hoped they would be getting a straight refund for tariffs they were forced to pay after the war in Ukraine started in 2022. In the 2023 federal budget, the Canadian government instead opted to put $34.1 million into the On-Farm Climate Action Fund (OFCAF).
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Barrie fast-food manager pleads guilty to sex assault of 6 victims
A former fast-food manager in Barrie has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of six victims, including four minors.
-
Retired military pilot from Barrie celebrates winning lottery
A retired military pilot from Barrie has been playing the lottery for a long time and said he was shocked by his big win.
-
Residents petition for four-way stop at busy Innisfil intersection
A group of concerned residents in Innisfil are fighting for a four-way stop at a busy intersection that they say has had its share of incidents.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario teacher guilty of misconduct in connection with allegations of student abuse
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 17 crash
A 74-year-old driver from Sudbury died Tuesday in a collision on Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren.
-
Don’t blame us for hospital eyesore, Sudbury festival says in a statement
The people behind Sudbury’s Up Here festival are reminding residents that the mural painted on the former hospital in 2019 was supposed to be a swan song for the building, not a long-term fixture.
Ottawa
-
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
-
'Ball is rolling' on plans for new police station in ByWard Market, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service is working on plans to set up a neighbourhood operations centre for police and social services in the ByWard Market, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
Here is what we know about the new Senators ownership
Senators Sports and Entertainment announced it has entered into an agreement with a group run by Michael Andlauer to purchase 90 per cent of the Senators. The new group includes several Ottawa residents.
Toronto
-
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has officially registered to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Man convicted of Ontario toddler's death exonerated in top court nearly 30 years later
Nearly three decades after being convicted of killing his partner’s toddler, Bernard Doyle has won the legal battle to clear his name.
-
Three-armed person mistakenly exposes AI-generated images in Toronto mayoral platform
A Toronto mayoral candidate’s use of AI-generated images was exposed when a photograph of a person with three arms appeared in their campaign platform.
Montreal
-
Local news, Quebec publishers first targets of Facebook's block on Canadian news
Meta has started blocking news for some Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in response to a Liberal government bill that could soon become law.
-
'Major crisis': Québec reaches out to retired doctors to fill jobs in long term care homes
Citing "a major crisis" in residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs), Quebec is calling on retired physicians in the Greater Montreal area to step up to the plate.
-
'Very worrying': 1 in 10 children in Quebec were the subject of youth protection reports
In 2022-2023, the directors of Quebec's youth protection departments handled 135,839 reports, which they consider 'very worrying.' In other words, almost 1 in 10 young people aged 0 to 17 were the subject of a report.
Atlantic
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Atlantic premiers brace for carbon tax hike in July
In the aftermath of concerns expressed by Atlantic Canada’s premiers, suggesting this region could take a bigger financial hit from the carbon tax compared to the rest of the country, Robert Huish said, “The premiers are correct.”
-
Police say 2017 disappearance of Cape Breton woman being treated as a homicide
Police in Cape Breton say they are now treating the 2017 disappearance of Debbie Ann Hutchinson as a homicide, and they’re still looking for information from the public to help the investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of Manitoba
Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, are under a special air quality statement Tuesday as wildfire smoke has drifted into the province.
-
Red River Ex details new security measures in wake of shooting
The Red River Exhibition is increasing its security measures after a shooting at last year’s fair.
-
Man killed after being hit by train: RCMP
A 43-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to consider reversal of parking permit changes
Following a flood of concerns and a petition against it, the majority of Calgary councillors have signed on to a motion to temporarily reverse a decision to introduce residential parking fees later this summer.
-
Calgary police investigate after woman stabbed in the neck
Calgary police temporarily shut down an LRT station on Tuesday morning following reports that a woman had been stabbed.
-
Missing Calgary senior could be traveling in southern Alberta: police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing senior who might be traveling in southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Body found in southwest Edmonton alley, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in southwest Edmonton on Monday.
-
Homicide section investigating death of man with 'suspicious injuries': police
The homicide section is investigating the death of a man at a home in downtown Edmonton on Monday.
-
Severe thunderstorm outlook for the Edmonton area
Thunderstorms have developed in central and north-central Alberta Tuesday afternoon with the potential for some severe thunderstorms to develop.
Vancouver
-
2 teens charged in New Westminster SkyTrain stabbing, police say
Two teenagers have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery in connection to a stabbing at a SkyTrain station in New Westminster in April.
-
100-year-old weather record broken in B.C. Monday, storm on the way Tuesday
Seven temperature records fell across B.C. Monday, including in Yoho National Park, which hit 27.6 C for the first time out of the 100 previous June 12s the area has on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Driver found unconscious after crash at Burnaby construction site, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for witnesses and video after an unusual incident at a construction site in the city Monday morning.