Fire at multi-unit home in Petrolia

All residents have been accounted for after a fire at a multi-unit building in Petrolia on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the two-storey residence at 439 Greenfield St. around 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews at the scene tell CTV News London that the blaze appears to have started and was contained to a lower-level unit.

Petrolia Line near Greenfield Street was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.