LONDON, ONT. -- OPP is reminding the public of the proper uses for calling 9-1-1 as they received a call in regard to a racoon on Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a call about a raccoon in a driveway was received through the 9-1-1 emergency system.

"Police are continuing to receive calls for service after people are spotting raccoons on their property during the day. There is no need to contact 9-1-1. Homeowners who have issues with racoons on their property need to call a private animal removal service."

An apparent myth suggesting raccoons in daylight have rabies has people calling police.

"The OPP does not have the equipment to trap and house live animals or transport wild animals. Calling 9-1-1 for raccoons, tie up the phone lines at the communications center and tie up law enforcement officers. A private animal removal service should be contacted instead of calling 9-1-1," says Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

Raccoons can be found looking for food during the day. They can also be found during the day if they have been frightened away from the spot they normally sleep in, or if there are other nocturnal animals around their space.

According to Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Centre, asking the following questions may determine if you should be concerned:

Does it look injured?

Does it seem cold?

Does it seem lethargic?

Was it found near a domesticated animal?

Did you locate the animal with deceased parents/siblings?

Are their flies surrounding the animal?

Does it seem to be in danger?

Should you answer yes to any of the above questions, Salthaven suggests not feeding or giving the animal water as it could compromise the animal's health.

A list of ways to help is listed on their website.