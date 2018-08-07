Featured
Female sexually assaulted in Commissioners & Adelaide area: police
File
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 4:29PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 7, 2018 4:35PM EDT
London police are investigating a sexual assault in the area of Commissioners and Adelaide.
It happened Tuesday morning between 5:25 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.
Police say the female was walking with the male suspect with a black mountain bike when the pair stopped in a secluded area and drank some alcohol.
The victim passed out but when she awoke, she realized she had been sexually assaulted.
He is described as white, approximately 5’8”, around 29-years-old with a slim build and very slim face, blonde to reddish hair which was described as “messy” and he has bad teeth.
He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time.
Call police if you have any information.