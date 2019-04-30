

OPP have now charged a woman with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 35-year-old Norfolk woman.

Police initially charged 23-year-old Carilyn Michelle Deming of Norfolk County on March 14 with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as trafficking cocaine, following the death of Ashley Gravelle.

On Tuesday, OPP upgraded the charges against Deming.

OPP had earlier charged 21-year-old Morgan Daniel Fick with manslaughter in the death, as well as with drug offences.

An obituary posted online by the Thompson Waters Funeral Home in Port Dover said Gravelle, also known as Ashley Faye St. Jules, died suddenly on March 2.