LONDON
London

    • Federal dollars announced for 'Bruce C' project at Bruce Power

    Bruce Power nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV London) Bruce Power nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV London)
    Share

    The federal government is chipping in $50-million towards the planning of a new nuclear build at Bruce Power near Kincardine, Ont.

    The announcement was made Thursday in Ottawa by Natural Resources Canada at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association Conference.

    The money will support pre-development work to study the feasibility of the option for a new nuclear build on the Bruce Power site.

    As previously reported by CTV News, Bruce Power is currently going through a federal Impact Assessment (IA) process as a planning tool to evaluate the potential for an additional 4,800 MW at the site along the shores of Lake Huron in a project referred to as Bruce C.

    This multi-year process includes Indigenous and public engagement, environmental and socioeconomic studies, and permitting activities.

    Although no decision has been made to advance a new build, Natural Resources Canada said, "This 'no-regret' action is an important step to support future electricity planning and allow faster execution if a decision is made to proceed."

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Are these the best places in Canada in which to retire?

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News