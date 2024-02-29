Federal dollars announced for 'Bruce C' project at Bruce Power
The federal government is chipping in $50-million towards the planning of a new nuclear build at Bruce Power near Kincardine, Ont.
The announcement was made Thursday in Ottawa by Natural Resources Canada at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association Conference.
The money will support pre-development work to study the feasibility of the option for a new nuclear build on the Bruce Power site.
As previously reported by CTV News, Bruce Power is currently going through a federal Impact Assessment (IA) process as a planning tool to evaluate the potential for an additional 4,800 MW at the site along the shores of Lake Huron in a project referred to as Bruce C.
This multi-year process includes Indigenous and public engagement, environmental and socioeconomic studies, and permitting activities.
Although no decision has been made to advance a new build, Natural Resources Canada said, "This 'no-regret' action is an important step to support future electricity planning and allow faster execution if a decision is made to proceed."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Why do we have leap year days? Here's a mathematical breakdown
Leap year marked down as every four years is a few decimals shy of the exact days around the sun. Here's a closer solution.
Are these the best places in Canada in which to retire?
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
DEVELOPING New pharmacare framework bill includes plan to cover diabetes medications, contraceptives
Health Minister Mark Holland has tabled a much-anticipated piece of legislation laying out the Liberals' plans to implement a national pharmacare framework, satisfying a core commitment to the NDP.
DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
Canadian man drives off Hawaiian cliff, falls from wreck, washes out to sea, survives
A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while heading out to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck and was washed out to sea.
Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.
'Severely emaciated': Toronto police launch animal cruelty investigation after finding dead dog in garbage bag
Police are seeking public assistance in an animal cruelty investigation after finding a deceased dog wrapped in a garbage bag in Scarborough.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.