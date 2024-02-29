Federal dollars announced for 'Bruce C' project at Bruce Power

The federal government is chipping in $50-million towards the planning of a new nuclear build at Bruce Power near Kincardine, Ont.

The announcement was made Thursday in Ottawa by Natural Resources Canada at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association Conference.

The money will support pre-development work to study the feasibility of the option for a new nuclear build on the Bruce Power site.

As previously reported by CTV News, Bruce Power is currently going through a federal Impact Assessment (IA) process as a planning tool to evaluate the potential for an additional 4,800 MW at the site along the shores of Lake Huron in a project referred to as Bruce C.

This multi-year process includes Indigenous and public engagement, environmental and socioeconomic studies, and permitting activities.

Although no decision has been made to advance a new build, Natural Resources Canada said, "This 'no-regret' action is an important step to support future electricity planning and allow faster execution if a decision is made to proceed."